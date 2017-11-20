On the November 20, 2017 episode of /Film Daily, Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film senior writer Ben Pearson and writer Chris Evangelista for a special episode of the podcast taking a look at the aftermath of Justice League’s opening weekend, its failure at the box office, a fan petition for a Zack Snyder cut, what Joss Whedon’s writing credit means, and Ben Affleck’s future as Batman in the DCEU. At the Water Cooler, we’ll be talking about Las Vegas, David Copperfield, John Carpenter, and traveling. And in the Spoiler Room, we’ll be discussing the changes of the Justice League reshoots and what the end credits scenes mean.

At the Water Cooler:

Peter went to Las Vegas for a weekend trip and sees David Copperfield.

Chris saw John Carpenter live

Ben has been traveling

In the News:

Feedback: Last week we talked about what Warner Bros needs to do to make the DCEU successful moving forward, and asked for your ideas. Timothy in LA wrote in: “One of the pitfalls of the DC movie universe is that they started too big villain-wise. Man of Steel had Zod who is way too big a threat to start off with. His goal was to terraform the earth and destroy mankind. That’s no different from Steppenwolf. There’s been nothing for DC to build up to. And, worse yet – Darkseid is going to do the same exact thing in the eventual sequel. If WB wants to improve these movies, they need to find something unique in terms of conflict. Flashpoint is a good start with an alternate timeline. A rule for these movies: no more aliens taking over the world, or villains threatening the whole of humanity.”

In the Spoiler Room:

