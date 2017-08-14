Daily Podcast: Actors Who We’ll Watch In Anything, Justice League Reshoots, Star Wars, Studio Ghibli, Hellboy & More
Posted on Monday, August 14th, 2017 by Peter Sciretta
On the /Film Daily podcast for August 14, 2017, Peter Sciretta is joined by Ben Pearson, Hoai-Tran Bui and Jacob Hall to discuss the news: including Arnold Schwarzenegger’s role in Terminator 6, Justice League reshoots, Disney’s streaming service, Miyazaki un-retires, Glow season 2, why studios aren’t making as many comedies, and some leftover Star Wars: The Last Jedi tidbits. And in the Mailbag, we talk about actors who we will watch in anything.
You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Play, Overcast and all the popular podcast apps (here is the RSS URL if you need it).
In the News:
- ‘Terminator 6’ Could Explain Why Killer Robots Look Like Arnold Schwarzenegger
- ‘Justice League’ Reshoots: Cyborg’s Tone Was Changed to be Lighter, Ben Affleck Calls ‘Justice League’ An ‘Interesting’ Product of Two Very Directors
- Disney Streaming Update: Will Marvel and Disney Be included?
- ‘Hellboy’ Reboot Will Be “Close to a Horror Film,” Says Comic Creator Mike Mignola
- Studio Ghibli Reopens As Hayao Miyazaki Refuses to Retire — Again
- ‘GLOW’ Season 2 is Coming, But Netflix Cancels ‘Gypsy’ After One Season
- Why Studios Aren’t Making as Many Comedies Anymore, According to Judd Apatow
- ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’: Why Rey’s Family History May Not Be as Important as We Thought
- ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’: What Are Kylo Ren and Captain Phasma Doing in the Sequel?
In The Mailbag: Jolene from South Dakota asks: “Is there any actor that you enjoy so much that you will see any film he or she is in, regardless of genre or your interest in the storyline? Thanks! Love the podcast and your new closet set-up. :-)”
- Peter’s picks: Tom Cruise, more so with filmmakers than actors, Jena Malone
- Ben’s picks: Leonardo DiCaprio
- HT’s picks: Jeremy Renner
- Jacob’s picks: Michael Shannon, Michael Stuhlbarg, Richard Jenkins
To submit questions to the mailbag, send them to peter@slashfilm.com. Please mention your name and general geographical location in case we mention the question on the air.
You can find all that and more at slashfilm.com. You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Play, Overcast and all the popular podcast apps (RSS). This podcast is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com. We’re still very much experimenting with this podcast, please feel free to send your feedback to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes and spread the word!
Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.