On the /Film Daily podcast for August 14, 2017, Peter Sciretta is joined by Ben Pearson, Hoai-Tran Bui and Jacob Hall to discuss the news: including Arnold Schwarzenegger’s role in Terminator 6, Justice League reshoots, Disney’s streaming service, Miyazaki un-retires, Glow season 2, why studios aren’t making as many comedies, and some leftover Star Wars: The Last Jedi tidbits. And in the Mailbag, we talk about actors who we will watch in anything.

In the News:

In The Mailbag: Jolene from South Dakota asks: “Is there any actor that you enjoy so much that you will see any film he or she is in, regardless of genre or your interest in the storyline? Thanks! Love the podcast and your new closet set-up. :-)”

Peter’s picks: Tom Cruise, more so with filmmakers than actors, Jena Malone

Ben’s picks: Leonardo DiCaprio

HT’s picks: Jeremy Renner

Jacob’s picks: Michael Shannon, Michael Stuhlbarg, Richard Jenkins

You can find all that and more at slashfilm.com.

