On the August 29, 2017 episode of /Film Daily, Peter Sciretta is joined by Ben Pearson to talk about the news, including early It buzz, the death of filmmaker Tobe Hooper, casting changes on Hellboy, and how the new Star Wars comic connects Luke Skywalker with Rogue One. Hoai-Tran Bui joins us to talk about her trip to Pixar to learn about their new film, Coco.

In The Water Cooler:

Peter ventures back to the Magic Castle and gives first impressions on The Defenders.

Ben saw La La Land on the rooftop of a Los Angeles building.

In Feedback: On Friday we talked about actors who should play The Joker and asked for your suggestions, here are some of the better responses:

Kolin Singh suggested Charlie Hunnam

Mike F from Victoria, BC, Canada says “I think Jake Gyllenhaal could pull it off with his range, transforming ability, and intensity (I’m thinking Nightcrawler). I also think if Ben Foster could trim back down he would be amazing in the role, as he is such a great character actor.”

In the News:

In Our Feature Presentation, Hoai-Tran Bui talks about her visit to Pixar to learn about Coco.

In Our Feature Presentation, Hoai-Tran Bui talks about her visit to Pixar to learn about Coco.