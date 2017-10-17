One of the most beloved cartoons to come out of Nickelodeon in the 1990s was Rugrats. Though the show lost its way after the movie turned the characters into more of a cash grab commodity, the first few seasons of the series are quirky, clever and full of fantastic pop culture references and parodes for cinephiles.

One of the most famous pieces of pop culture parody from Rugrats is the giant lizard monster known as Reptar. An obvious spoof of Godzilla, the green dinosaur had his own movie that Tommy Pickles and his friends tried to sneak around a multiplex to see, his own ice skating extravaganza, action figures and more. But easily the two most coveted pieces of Reptar memorabilia were the Reptar Bars and Reptar Cereal, and now you can get your hands on both of them right now.

Find out where to get these Rugrats Reptar Bars and Reptar Cereal below.

First up, here’s a look at the Reptar Bars that are available now at FYE stores across the country:

As the bratty Angelia so accurately described the bars on Rugrats, “A Reptar bar is chocolate, and nuts, and carmel and green stuff and it’s swirled and stirred and rippled and beaten and sweetened, and sweetened til you can’t stop eatin’. The superest, the duperest, the double chocolate scoop-erest, the meanest the best it’s better than the rest. Reptar Bar, Reptar Bar, the candy bar supreme, the candy bar that turns your tongue green!”

In this case, the Reptar Bar is just “milk chocolate exterior featuring a tasty bright green frosting center,” and it’s sadly not shaped like a dinosaur. But the good news is that green frosting center is still enough to turn your tongue green, just lke on the show. You can head to your nearest FYE to see if they have any in stock (it’s probably best to call first), or you can get a batch of 24 bars for Halloween over at FYE’s website (though the price is a bit salty at $69.99). But that’s not all.

At FYE, you can also get your hands on some of that famous Reptar cereal:

The cereal is a little more reasonably priced at $12.99 per box, but still not cheap for the kind of cereal you’re getting. It looks like it’s just Froot Loops in a Reptar-themed box, but sadly not the box that has the cereal pour from his mouth. That doesn’t exactly live up to the promise from the Reptar Cereal commercial of being round, green and turning milk green either, but we’ll take what we can get for the sake of 1990s nostalgia.