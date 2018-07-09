While using dinosaur DNA preserved inside prehistoric mosquitoes might be nothing more than a scientific pipe dream, having a way to smuggle it out of Jurassic Park isn’t quite so out of reach.

In the original Jurassic Park, the scheming computer expert Dennis Nedry (played by recurring Seinfeld star Wayne Knight) is given a faux shaving cream can that actually functions as a container for stolen dinosaur embryos. It’s one of the more iconic props from the Steven Spielberg film, and now you can finally have an official prop replica of the Jurassic Park shaving cream can.

Official Jurassic Park Shaving Cream Can Prop Replica

As you can see, Chronicle Collectibles has unveiled the early plans for their officially licensed Jurassic Park shaving cream can. Don’t worry about that Barbasol label looking warped on the can. According to io9, the program used to put the image on the model of the can stretched it, creating the distortion. But the design on the final product will be perfect and screen accurate.

Interestingly enough, Barbasol has changed their real can design since Jurassic Park was released in 1993, so Chronicle Collectibles has to reach back in time to make sure the can has the right vintage style. However, as authentic as the can itself will be, this item won’t cool whatever is inside of it, and it won’t have any real shaving cream in it.

As for whether or not the device inside the can will have any moving parts, that remains to be seen. However, the spring in the digital model above does seem to indicate the inner container pops open like it does in the movie. At the very least, you’ll be able to remove the outer can from the inner container to show off the dinosaur embryos you’ve stolen. Just don’t lose the can in the mud after getting spit in the face by a Dilophoraurus.

The cost of the Jurassic Park shaving cream can isn’t known just yet, but pre-orders will start sometime later this summer. As soon as the item is available for ordering, we’ll be sure to let you know.