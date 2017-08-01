Joey Spiotto is one of our favorite pop culture artists. We’ve featured his work countless times over the years, from contributions he has made to various gallery shows to his own ongoing Storytime art shows turning your favorite movies and TV shows into Golden Books. In fact, his Storytime shows were so popular that he collected dozens of them into a book last year, and all of his fans helped fund the project to make it happen.

Now Joey Spiotto needs out help again as he sets out to collect all of the artwork from his ongoing High Fidelity series into a new book. Similar to his Storytime artwork, this series features adorable illustrations of familiar movies and TV shows, but presented in the style of album artwork vintage children’s records, creating bands based on the likes of Back to the Future, Stranger Things, Firefly, Breaking Bad, Game of Thrones, Harry Potter, Ghostbusters and more. Find out how you can help fund this project and get your own book after the jump.

Here’s the Kickstarter video for Joey Spiotto’s High Fidelity art book.

The good news is that the book has already met its goal. At the time of this writing, the Kickstarter has reached $21,647. But there are stretch goals that would make this project even better. For example, right now the book is meant to have a softcover, but if the project hits $40,000, then it will be a hardcover book. Further stretch goals only make the book better by adding a dust jacket, including three new pieces of art, and even making the book larger, so make sure you throw your support behind this project.

The rewards for this project are pretty great, starting with your own copy of the book for contributing just $30. Other reward levels will get you an exclusive print that only Kickstarter backers will get, and there are plenty of other goodies you can get your hands on as well. Check them out at the full Kickstarter page right here.

If you need any more convincing, here are some sample pages, which include images of the vinyl albums included when there are framed gallery versions of Joey Spiotto’s High Fidelity pieces: