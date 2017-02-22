The good folks at Mondo have unveiled their latest poster: a Captain America: Civil War print created by Tyler Stout, one of the more popular poster artists working at the moment. And yes, it’ll go on sale tomorrow, so feel free to start preparing now if you want to snag one.

The poster debuted over at Birth Movies Death and…well, it’s a Tyler Stout print in every sense, capturing what so many poster enthusiasts love about him. It’s colorful and chaotic and he really does have a knack for capturing the likenesses of actors and characters. While I’ve met a handful of collectors who don’t care for his work, he remains very much in-demand and one of the biggest draws in Mondo’s regular line-up. I’m a fan.

So let’s take a look at this poster, which finds Team Captain America and Team Iron Man divided on both sides of the print, with each side dominated by their leader’s color scheme. This regular edition comes in an edition of 750 and will cost you $65. It measures 24″ x 36″.

Naturally, there is also a variant available as well. There are only 325 of these and they’ll cost you $110. I personally prefer the brighter colors of the regular print, but serious collectors may want to take note.

And if you’re a Serious Collector with some Disposable Income, there are 80 versions of the poster being printed on metal, but they will cost you $350. That’s a steep price, but if you’ve seen a Mondo poster printed on metal in the real world, you’ll know that these things are beautiful.

As usual, you’ll need just a little bit of luck to get your hands on one of these posters. Mondo veterans know the drill: the posters will go on sale at a random time tomorrow, with the start of the sale announced on their Twitter feed. Then you’ll have to hightail it over to Mondo’s site and order as quickly as possible. Everyone has their own personal set of tips and tricks, but I recommend having all of your personal information necessary for the transaction ready to go and watching Mondo’s site and Twitter feed like a hawk.

If you like what you see here, know that Stout has done a number of Marvel movie posters for Mondo, including prints for Captain America: The First Avenger, Avengers: Age of Ultron, and Guardians of the Galaxy. You can check those out in the gallery below.