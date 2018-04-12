The Netflix-Free Cannes 2018 Lineup Is Here
Bonjour! The good folks at the Cannes Film Festival put down their delicious French pastries this morning long enough to announce the Cannes 2018 lineup, full of wonderful looking films that will eventually make their way into select theaters before ending up on VOD. Thus is the nature of the beast. Behold the Cannes 2018 lineup below.
This year’s Cannes lineup is a bit light. That’ll likely change – Cannes Film Festival prez Thierry Fremaux will often announce additional titles in the weeks following the initial announcement. Here’s what probably won’t be added: Netflix titles. Cannes and Netflix are feuding right now, and Netflix pulled their films from Cannes after the prestigious film fest’s new rule that bans films from competition that don’t commit to distribution in French theaters — which seemed to particularly target Netflix.
Following all the hubbub, Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos said:
“We want our films to be on fair ground with every other filmmaker. There’s a risk in us going in this way and having our films and filmmakers treated disrespectfully at the festival. They’ve set the tone. I don’t think it would be good for us to be there.”
So, if you’re headed to Cannes, don’t expect to see the Netflix logo up on the big screen.
While additional titles will indeed be added at some point, the most surprising thing about this 2018 lineup is what’s missing. New films from Brian De Palma, Olivier Assayas, Harmony Korine, Claire Denis, Lars von Trier, Mia Hansen-Løve, Luca Guadagnino, Terrence Malick and more were all expected to make an appearance, but none are present. Oh well – at least Solo: A Star Wars Story is there.
The Cannes 2018 lineup is below. The Cannes Film Festival runs May 8, 2018 – May 19, 2018.
OPENING NIGHT FILM
Everybody Knows, dir: Asghar Farhadi
COMPETITION
Le Livre D’Image, dir: Jean-Luc Godard
Blackkklansman, dir: Spike Lee
Three Faces, dir: Jafar Panahi
Cold War, dir: Pawel Pawlikowski
Leto, dir: Kirill Serebrennikov
Lazzaro Felice, dir: Alice Rohrwacher
Under The Silver Lake, dir: David Robert Mitchell
Capernaum, dir: Nadine Labaki
At War, dir: Stephane Brizé
Asako I&II, dir: Ryusuke Hamaguchi
Sorry Angel, dir: Christophe Honoré
Dogman, dir: Matteo Garrone
Girls Of The Sun, dir: Eva Husson
Yomeddine, dir: A.B Shawky
Burning, dir: Lee-Chang Dong
Shoplifters, dir: Kore-Eda Hirokazu
Ash Is Purest White, dir: Jia Zhang-Ke
SPECIAL SCREENINGS
Dead Souls, Wang Bing
10 Years In Thailand, dirs: Aditya Assarat, Wisit Sasanatieng, Chulayarnon Sriphol & Apichatpong Weerasethakul
Pope Francis – A Man Of His Word, dir: Wim Wenders
La Traversée, dir: Romain Goupil
To The Four Winds, dir: Michel Toesca
Le Grand Cirque Mystique, dir: Carlos Diegues
The State Against Mandela And The Others, dirs: Nicolas Champeaux & Gilles Porte
MIDNIGHT SCREENINGS
Arctic, dir: Joe Penna
The Spy Gone North, dir: Yoon Jong-Bing
OUT OF COMPETITION
Le Grand Bain, dir: Gilles Lellouche
Solo: A Star Wars Story, dir: Ron Howard
UN CERTAIN REGARD
Long Day’s Journey Into Night, Bi Gan
Little Tickles, dir: Andréa Bescond & Eric Métayer
Sofia, dir: Meyem Benm’Barek
Border, dir: Ali Abbasi
Sextape, dir: Antoine Desrosières
The Gentle Indifference Of The World, dir: Adilkhan Yerzhanov
El Angel, dir: Luis Ortega
In My Room, dir: Ulrich Kohler
The Harvesters, dir: Etienne Kallos
My Favorite Fabric, dir: Gaya Jiji
Friend, dir: Wanuri Kahiu
Euphoria, dir: Valeria Golino
Angel Face, dir: Vanessa Filho
Girl, dir: Lukas Dhont
Manto, dir: Nandita Das