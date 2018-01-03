In the history of cinema there have been some weird movies, and you might not anticipate that a DreamWorks Animation movie about a baby dressed like a corporate boss would be one. But Boss Baby is undoubtedly one of the strangest and most troublesome movie universes created in recent memory. The world in which the story exists just might make you forget how strange Pixar’s Cars universe is. If you haven’t seen the movie yet, sit back and let the folks at Honest Trailers break it down for you.

Watch the Boss Baby Honest Trailer

Much like we questioned when the movie’s marketing campaign last year was in full swing, it’s hard to tell just what the rules are of the world in which this acid trip of a story unfolds. Either everything is fake, or everything is real, and the movie keeps going back and forth without any clear indication as to whether it’s all in Tim’s imagination or if it’s all somehow real.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg though, because even if it’s all in Tim’s imagination, there are so many peculiar details that someone in the real world had to think of to fit into this movie. It’s kind of a miracle that this movie exists and that it was geared towards children. Somehow the image of a baby wearing a suit and talking like Alec Baldwin convinced DreamWorks Animation to create this wild drug trip of corporate infancy. And don’t forget that there’s somehow a sequel on the way too.