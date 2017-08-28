Black Panther Sister Joins Avengers Infinity War Cast

The already-massive cast of Avengers: Infinity War keeps growing by the minute, and another superhero supporting character has been recruited for the cause.

Black Panther actress Letitia Wright confirmed that she will appear in the third Avengers film as Shuri, the younger sister to Chadwick Boseman‘s T’Challa.

Wright confirmed that she will appear in the superhero super-sequel on Twitter, writing “Blessings … super excited to be a part of this,” in a quote-tweet of IMDB’s casting announcement.

Blessings ???????????? super excited to be apart of this. https://t.co/YXhApFndWV — Letitia Wright (@letitiawright) August 25, 2017

Shuri is a genius inventor and member of the Royal Family of Wakanda who will be introduced in Black Panther. She joins Winston Duke‘s M’Baku and Martin Freeman‘s Everett Ross in making the leap from Black Panther to Infinity War.

Avengers: Infinity War promises to be the superhero showdown of the century. With the members of the Avengers and the Guardians of the Galaxy teaming up to combat the threat of Thanos and his minions, it seems like there wouldn’t be room for much else.

Indeed, the movie’s promise of featuring more than 30 superheroes in one single shot sounds almost like too much as it is. Back in June, when Black Widow actress Scarlett Johansson described this scene, she confirmed there were about 60 Marvel characters in Infinity War alone, and that number just keeps on getting bigger.

The timing of this news is somewhat confusing, as Avengers: Infinity War was reported to have wrapped filming in July, as the cast moved on immediately film Avengers 4. This may just be a late piece of casting news, with Wright having already filmed her part in Infinity War with little fanfare. Though, it may indicate that Wright is actually playing a part in Avengers 4, the production news for which is often confused with Infinity War since it was initally meant to be the second in a two-parter.

The growing ensemble cast includes Robert Downey Jr., Josh Brolin, Mark Ruffalo, Tom Hiddleston, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner, Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Olsen, Sebastian Stan, Benedict Cumberbatch, Paul Bettany, Samuel L. Jackson, Cobie Smulders, Benedict Wong, Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillan, Vin Diesel, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Holland and Anthony Mackie. Many more of these heroes’ supporting characters are set to appear in the film as well.

One character we can confirm won’t appear is Samuel L. Jackson‘s Nick Fury, who is currently only set to star in Captain Marvel when it come to the upcoming slate of Marvel films.

Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters May 4, 2018 while its untitled sequel, Avengers 4, is set to be released on May 3, 2019.