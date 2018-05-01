Ahead of the fast-approaching Black Panther digital and Blu-ray release, a previously un-seen Black Panther deleted scene has popped up online, introduced by director Ryan Coogler. The scene features Okoye (Danai Gurira) and W’Kabi (Daniel Kaluuya) engaged in a heated argument, and reveals the pair are actually married.

Black Panther Deleted Scene

I love this deleted scene, and I wish it had been left in the final film. Director Ryan Coogler says he cut it because it “didn’t work” in the final cut, and I can certainly respect his decision since he’s a brilliant filmmaker and I’m just some nerd who writes about movies all day. Still, what I particularly like about this scene is that it fleshes out Daniel Kaluuya’s W’Kabi character and his motivations a bit more.

As you’ll likely recall, W’Kabi turns on T’Challa/Black Panther rather quickly in the film after its established the two are pretty good friends. I felt that heel turn was a bit abrupt in the final film, and a scene like this would’ve improved that plot point. This scene is also a great showcase for the acting talents of Gurira and Kaluuya, who play off each other really well.

Black Panther arrives on digital May 8 and Blu-ray on May 15, and will include three other deleted scenes in addition to the one above. Here’s a full list of special features.