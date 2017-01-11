Over at Screen Junkies, it’s Fan Appreciation Month, so they’re turning in some Honest Trailers that their viewers voted to make happen. And the first one out of the gate is a totally excellent adventure.

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure is a cult classic comedy about two dimwitted high school students who are told that they have to pass an important high school history exam or risk messing up the future. So what’s the best way to do that? By traveling back to the past and kidnapping a bunch of important historical figures to help them out. There’s no way that will have an impact on the future at all.

If you haven’t watched Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure recently, you might have forgotten about that little gay slur between the two titular characters after they let a hug linger for too long. It’s more than awkward to see play out by today’s social standards, but it was the 1980s, and we were just ignorant back then.

Even though the Wyld Stallyns are supposed to be the band that changes the world, it’s fair to be skeptical when the group has three lead guitarists, no bass and no vocals. Then again, maybe they’re just ahead of their time.

Many fans are still waiting to see when/if Bill & Ted 3 is going to get off the ground, but Keanu Reeves has been too busy shooting people in the face as John Wick, and that’s just fine with us.