Not too long ago, we highlighted a video that was bold enough to pick the best opening credits sequences from movies. They left out some that could have easily made the list without any argument, but it was never going to be an easy task.

This time, we have a video that tries to accomplish the seemingly easier task of picking the best end credits sequences in movies. We’re not talking about credits scenes or teases like Marvel Studios does but rather credits sequences that both give credit to the cast and crew but also do something stylish and/or fun to end the movie.

So what are the best end credits sequences in movies? Find out below.

Even though CineFix only takes the time to extensively highlight five of what they consider the best end credits sequences (Blue Valentine, Legend of the Drunken Master, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, WALL-E and Inland Empire), they still highlight some of the other end credits sequences that could have made the cut, and make a good case as to why credits sequences can be an integral part of ending a movie properly.

Some of my favorites that they include in the montage are The LEGO Movie, School of Rock, Slumdog Millionaire and Toy Story 3. But I honestly think it’s a bit of a travesty that 22 Jump Street was only allowed to be part of the montage and didn’t make the top list. All those fake sequel posters, complete with scenes from some of them, were just brilliant:

What are some of your favorite end credits sequences?