When you’re walking the show floor at San Diego Comic-Con International, you are presented with a ton of eye candy: booths for upcoming movies, comic books, and video games. Collectible dealers show off their upcoming statues, figures and prop replicas. Companies sell their very limited Comic-Con exclusives. And there’s the standard merch booths and artist alley.

Every year while walking the show floor, I snap photos of the coolest new collectibles I see and post them here for everyone who couldn’t make it to San Diego to enjoy. Below, check out the best of the Comic-Con 2017 collectibles, from Star Wars, DC, Marvel, Ghostbusters, Blade Runner, Jurassic Park and more.

The Best Comic Con 2017 Collectibles

Thanos on his throne from Sideshow

Thanos on his throne from Sideshow Toys.

IMG_4277

Scott C’s Great Showdowns Ghostbusters limited edition action figure.

Macfarlane Toys' Stranger Things articulated action figures

Macfarlane Toys’ Stranger Things articulated action figures.

IMG_4312
IMG_4315
IMG_4314
IMG_4313

Hot Toys’ Back to the Future Part II Time Machine replica, with 1/6th scale Marty McFly and Doc Brown.

IMG_4296

EFX Chrome Darth Vader and Stormtrooper helmet replicas.

IMG_4361

A Jurassic World 1/5th scale T-Rex statue.

IMG_4472

A plush “This is Fine” dog from TopatoCo.

BlitzWay's 1/6th Scale Ghostbusters Ecto-1

BlitzWay’s 1/6th Scale Ghostbusters Ecto-1.

Cryptozoic's Teekeez DC superhero statues

Cryptozoic’s Teekeez DC superhero statues.

IMG_432145

Baby Groot life-size replica from Hot Toys.

IMG_4276

Darth Trump limited edition action figure.

IMG_4360
IMG_4359

Insight Editions Ghostbusters collectors edition book with Gozer’s Temple scaled replica.

IMG_4323

Hot Toys’ Rocket and Groot 1/6th scale figures.

IMG_4283

Blade Runner 2049 action figures.

IMG_4368

Luke Skywalker’s Landspeeder from Radio Flyer.

IMG_4367
IMG_4366

ThreeA’s Transformers: the Last Knight Bumblebee, Squeaks and Optimus Prime figures.

IMG_4340

Chronicle’s Westworld Man In Black statue.

IMG_4295

EFX’s Darth Vader burnt helmet replica from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

IMG_4338

Hollywood Collectibles’ replica Ghostbusters ghost trap (which looks a lot more detailed than the one released by Mattel)

IMG_4311
IMG_4309
IMG_4307

Batman and Justice League Batmobile 1/6th scale from Hot Toys.

IMG_4330

A life-Size K2-SO replica from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

IMG_4279

Horror movie jack-in-the-boxes.

IMG_4278
Qmx film scale Guardians of the Galaxy Milano replica.

IMG_4326
IMG_4324

Hot Toys’ Thor: Ragnarok Hulk and Thor 1/6th scale figures.

