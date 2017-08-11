On the more hopeful side, however, Affleck also brushed off rumors that the extensive, tone-changing Justice League reshoots spelled trouble for the film.

“I’ve never worked on a movie that didn’t do reshoots. Argo, we did reshoots for a week and a half! Four days on Gone Baby Gone!” And though the studio hasn’t said anything official about Affleck’s future as Batman, the actor is confident that Justice League reflects the best ambitions of the DC Extended Universe. “This is a really nice time to work in DC. They’re hitting their stride. They’re getting it right. It’s starting to feel like it’s really working.”

Movies that have been dogged by frequent reshoots rumors have been admittedly hit or miss. While Rogue One ended up turning out for the better after studio-mandated reshoots, Suicide Squad ended up being…Suicide Squad. For now, we’ll have to wait and see if Affleck’s promise that Justice League is “interesting” comes to fruition. Whatever that means.