As entertaining as the films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe may be, they haven’t always produced the most memorable villains. That’s about to change with Avengers: Infinity War – at least according to Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige. Per Feige, the first five minutes of Avengers: Infinity war alone will be enough to cement Thanos as the biggest, baddest villain the MCU. More details on the Infinity War opening scene below.

Admit it: even if you love the MCU films, many of the villains Marvel has offered so far have been a bit of a disappointment. Part of this is built into Marvel’s overall plan: they’d rather focus on their heroes than their bad guys. Still, it’s hard to deny that the MCU might be just a bit better if they produced some memorable antagonists.

Well, here’s some good news: the MCU might be about to solve its bad guy problem very soon, in a very big way. While speaking at Brazil’s Comic Con (via CBR), Marvel Studios head honcho Kevin Feige teased that Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War is going to be the first MCU villain to write home about – and everyone will be convinced within the first five minutes of the film:

“Within the first five minutes of Infinity War, people will understand why Thanos is the biggest and baddest villain in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.”

Wow, bigger and badder than even Corey Stoll in Ant-Man?! We’ll just see about that, Mr. Feige!

Anticipation for Thanos in Infinity War is very high among some Marvel fans. After all, the MCU has been teasing the character as the ultimate big bad for years now. Can the character possibly live up to all those expectations? Feige seems to think so:

“You know, we’ve been teasing Thanos since the very first Avengers film. Remember the end of Avengers, the very end of the movie he turns around in the chair and you realize something bad is coming. We’ve been teasing him for years and the trick is when you tease something for that long you have to deliver.”

Of course, Feige isn’t exactly impartial on the matter. It’s his job as the MCU big cheese to want Thanos to be a big, memorable, iconic villain. Ultimately, it’ll be up to the audience to decide if that’s true or not. Things might work out fine, though. After all, there were reports out of SDCC that the Infinity War footage screened there featured a moment where Thanos throws an entire planet. That sounds pretty cool, folks.

Avengers: Infinity War opens on May 4, 2018.