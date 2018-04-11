There are barely two weeks left until Avengers: Infinity War charges into theaters. The superhero sequel has already pre-sold more tickets than the last seven movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe combined. This movie is going to be a box office giant, and if you’re hungry to see as much as you can before the movie arrives later this month, then we have a treat for you.

A new Avengers Infinity War featurette that goes behind the scenes of the movie has arrived, giving us some playful interviews with the cast, including some wonderful banter between Chris Pratt and Chris Hemsworth, some disappointment from Benedict Cumberbatch about one of his co-stars and more.

Plus, if you’re interested in seeing some footage we haven’t seen in trailers, this featurette has that too.

Watch the Avengers Infinity War Featurette

New footage on display here includes Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) showing off her powers while fighting on Wakanda, this time with her eyes glowing a little more intensely than we’re used to seeing.

Meanwhile, Doctor Strange and Star-Lord seem to make a great team as they (presumably) battle Thanos. Strange uses his magical portals to help Star-Lord get around a little faster and efficiently, giving him more time to mock the super villain (even though it appears Marvel Studios has digitally removed the middle finger he’s likely firing off as he drops into the portal).

Plus, keep an eye out for a great shot of Stan Lee standing with Benedict Cumberbatch, Robert Downey Jr. and Tom Hiddleston, who all play characters the Marvel Comics legend had a hand in creating. There’s also a shot of Tony Stark wearing Doctor Strange’s Cloak of Levitation, which I’ve always though of as more of a cape than a cloak, but I digress.

If you’re interested in a more in-depth look behind the scenes, then we have good news:

Go behind the scenes with these never-before-seen photos from "Marvel Studios: The First Ten Years," coming to bookstores this November! (1/2) pic.twitter.com/OnvU2aMGfN — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) April 10, 2018

Marvel Studios will be celebrating the first 10 years of the cinematic universe with a special book that goes behind the scenes of all the movies they’ve created, starting with Iron Man in 2008 and running through Avengers: Infinity War. Since the book isn’t arriving until November, maybe there will even be a tease of what’s to come in Avengers 4.

As the Avengers and their allies have continued to protect the world from threats too large for any one hero to handle, a new danger has emerged from the cosmic shadows: Thanos. A despot of intergalactic infamy, his goal is to collect all six Infinity Stones, artifacts of unimaginable power, and use them to inflict his twisted will on all of reality. Everything the Avengers have fought for has led up to this moment – the fate of Earth and existence itself has never been more uncertain.

Avengers: Infinity War arrives in theaters on April 27, 2018.