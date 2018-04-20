There’s a huge Marvel movie coming out soon. A Marvel film untold millions have been clamoring for. A Marvel film that will change everything. I’m talking, of course, about Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Some new Ant-Man and the Wasp images have just crawled their way online, along with details about the super-sequel.

Ant-Man and the Wasp Images

Ant-Man was okay, I guess! It was a light, mostly fun standalone Marvel movie that benefited from the charisma of Paul Rudd. I’ll probably never be able to watch it again without thinking, “I really wish they had just let Edgar Wright make this,” but here we are, on the cusp of Ant-Man and the Wasp. The folks at Entertainment Weekly have two new images from the superhero sequel, which you can see below.

The first image has Ant-Man and the Wasp on the move, with Ant-Man riding an ant and the Wasp flying close behind. This looks like the movie is going to be reminiscent of Honey, I Shrunk the Kids, but with more punching.

The other image has Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang/Ant-Man and Evangeline Lilly‘s Hope van Dyne/Wasp looking very concerned about something. Perhaps they’re looking at early box office tracking.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Ghost Protocol

Elsewhere in the EW story, Lilly and director Peyton Reed offer up some details on the film. Lilly says the main storyline of the film focuses on trying to save Michelle Pfeiffer‘s Janet van Dyne, the original Wasp, from the Quantum Realm. “Scott entered the Quantum Realm in the first film and came back, which is something they thought was impossible,” Lilly says. “The question has arisen, ‘Can Janet come back?’ So the entire film, my character is hell-bent on finding a way to get into the Quantum Realm and bring her back.”

Reed confirms that the film’s villain is Ghost (spooky!), a male character in the comics changed to female for the film (played by Hannah John-Kamen). “The Ghost character could be male, female, anything, so it just seemed more interesting to us [to cast a woman],” says Reed. “Ghost’s primary power is the ability to ‘phase,’ which allows Ghost to move through solid matter. She has all sorts of strange versions of that phasing power — it proves quite difficult for Ant-Man and Wasp to deal with.”

Ant-Man and the Wasp hits theaters on July 6, 2018. I imagine it’ll be a nice palate cleanser after Avengers: Infinity War.