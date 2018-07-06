Ant-Man and The Wasp is like that bright sunny day after the months of rain that was the events of Avengers: Infinity War. It is a funny action film that focuses on the importance of family and responsibility to those you love the most. But I know, like everyone else, you want to know what does this entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe mean for Avengers 4.

Well, I have some theories, so let me warn you now that spoilers are headed your way after this paragraph.

The Quantum Realm

Ant-Man and The Wasp focuses heavily on the Quantum Realm. As you may recall, this is the realm where Ant-Man (AKA Scott Lang, AKA Paul Rudd) shrunk so impossibly small that he entered a whole other dimension, one that Hank Pym (Michael Douglas ) said was impossible to come back from in the first movie. Hank explained that his wife did the same when on a mission and she was lost forever in the Quantum Realm. But Scott came back, and he changed everything when he did.

The movie focuses on the fact that if Scott was able to figure out how to come back from the Quantum Realm, that means that Hank Pym’s wife, Janet, could not only be alive, but able to come back to the normal-sized world. And that brings us to Infinity War.

I believe the key to bringing back Spider-Man, Black Panther, Doctor Strange and everyone else who died when Thanos snapped his fingers is the Quantum Realm. In Ant-Man and the Wasp, there is a scene where Hank dives deeper into the Quantum Realm and the colorful and exotic-looking surroundings become beautiful and psychedelic. Then, in an instant, they become kaleidoscopic, much like the way Doctor Strange uses his dimension-altering powers. We’ll come back to this in a moment.

In Infinity War, Doctor Strange says there is only one probability in which the Avengers win against Thanos. Before he turns to ashes, he murmurs that this was the only way it could’ve been. And that takes us to the end credits scene of Ant-Man and The Wasp. So here’s one more spoiler warning.

Looking to the Future…or the Past

When the film ends, Janet is free from the Quantum Realms and she is on a rooftop with Hank and Hope, the family reunited at last. They have built a small bridge to the Quantum Realm and are sending Scott to go collect some samples. However, once he enters and collects the samples, his coms go quiet. The camera cuts back and there are not one, not two, but three piles of ash and Scott is now stuck in the Quantum Realm. This left me shocked. They killed the whole Pym family in one swoop. Marvel is getting ruthless, I tell you.

Just before he jumps into the Quantum Realm, Janet tells Scott to not fall into a Time Vortex or he could be lost forever. This line and the fact that Scott is now trapped in the Quantum Realm makes me believe that he is the key to saving everyone in Avengers 4.

We know the Captain Marvel film takes place in the ’90s, so what if Ant-Man finds a time vortex that takes him back a few decades (just like the Flash in DC’s Flashpoint) and warns Captain Marvel about the trouble in the future? Of course, this relies heavily on Scott knowing what the trouble is and being that he was already in the Quantum Realm before everyone turned to dust, he might not know the finer points.

So let’s back up and say he falls through multiple time vortexes and is caught up on the situation; a time vortex ex machina, if you will. And then he warns Captain Marvel. She then knows exactly what Nick Fury is paging her about (as seen in the Infinity War post-credits scene) and she flies back to earth to link up with the surviving Avengers. And then?

Dimension hopping and time travel are the only way.

The Quantum Realm is an unstable place, but it is vast and full of unlimited possibilities. It has been suggested that the Quantum Realm is the link between many dimensions and that kaleidoscopic imagery suggests a connection to the mystical powers of Doctor Strange. It’s clear that somehow the hidden powers of the Quantum Realm will play a role in combating Thanos and his plan, whether it be time travel or something else.

Having a bridge to different timelines and dimensions is probably going to play a role in the next Avengers film. And the otherwise light and fun Ant-Man and the Wasp has laid the foundation.