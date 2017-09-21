Zombies and comedies go together like peanut butter and chocolate. Christmas and musicals go together like peppermint and, well, chocolate. But what happens when you take all of those seemingly disparate elements and cram them together into a single movie? You get the new zombie comedy Christmas musical Anna and the Apocalypse, which features characters singing and dancing their way through an undead uprising during the holiday season.

Yes, movie is real. And yes, you can watch the Anna and the Apocalypse trailer right now.

An obvious touchstone here would be Edgar Wright’s Shaun of the Dead – another U.K. horror comedy where characters cracked jokes between scenes of shocking violence and gore – but then you see the characters start to sing and dance and be merry and realize this is its own beast altogether. Anna and the Apocalypse looks to tickle those who like zombies getting their heads exploded and those who enjoy some festive holiday cheer. I won’t lie to you guys: on a conceptual level, this movie looks like my kind of thing. I just hope the gag can sustain a feature-length running time.

Anna and the Apocalypse is based on Ryan McHenry‘s BAFTA-nominated short, Zombie Musical, but he tragically passed away after being diagnosed with cancer before the feature could enter production (it was during his time in the hospital that he achieved viral fame with his “Ryan Gosling Won’t Eat His Cereal” videos). McHenry is credited as a co-writer alongside Alan McDonald, but John McPhail stepped up to direct the feature expansion following McHenry’s death, and the results look like they could be a ton of fun.

You can watch the short film that started it all below:

Anna and the Apocalypse premieres at Fantastic Fest tomorrow, so keep an eye out for our review in the near future. Here are more plot details from the Fantastic Fest guide: