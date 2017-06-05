Just recently, we found out that Tom Cruise will get back in a fighter jet for Top Gun: Maverick. Before that, he’ll be in a different pilot’s seat, running guns and drugs for the CIA in one of the biggest covert operations in the agency’s history.

American Made (formerly known as Mena) is based on a true story and follows Tom Cruise as a commercial airline pilot turned smuggler in the film from The Bourne Identity director Doug Liman. It looks like the kind of blend of comedy and action that made Liman and Cruise’s last collaboration in Edge of Tomorrow (aka Live Die Repeat) so fun to watch, and you’ll see what I mean in the first trailer that just debuted online before hitting theaters with The Mummy this weekend.

Watch the American Made trailer below!

Tom Cruise puts on a bit of a Southern accent in this one, which seems to work for the most part. The film has a vibe that’s like The Wolf of Wall Street meets The Infiltrator as Cruise finds himself not only working for the CIA and the DEA, but also Pablo Escobar himself, one of the most notorious drug kingpins ever.

My only hang-up is that as talented of an actor as Tom Cruise is, I’m not entirely sure the movie is best served with him in the lead role. I can’t help but think of him as Ethan Hunt going undercover for a mission or something like that. The movie might have been better served having an actor play against type in the lead role, not unlike Daniel Craig’s promising turn in Steven Soderbergh’s upcoming movie Logan Lucky.

Joining Cruise in the movie is a solid ensemble that includes Domhnall Gleeson, Sarah Wright, E. Roger Mitchell, Jesse Plemons, Lola Kirke, Alejandro Edda, Benito Martinez, Caleb Landry Jones and Jayma Mays.

American Made hits theaters on September 29, 2017.