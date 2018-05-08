A new trailer for the stylish American Animals is here, showcasing the sort-of-true story about the most audacious art heist in U.S. history. Watch the American Animals trailer below.

Remember Barry Keoghan, the weird boy from The Killing of a Sacred Deer? He’s back, in another kind-of-animal-themed story! Keoghan leads a cast that includes Evan Peters, Blake Jenner, Jared Abrahamson, Ann Dowd, and Udo Mother Effing Kier. The film is American Animals, and it purports to tell “the unbelievable but entirely true story of four young men who attempt to execute one of the most audacious art heists in U.S. history.” Watch the American Animals trailer now.

American Animals Trailer

This doesn’t look particularly original, but it certainly looks entertaining and stylish. /Film’s Ben Pearson saw American Animals at Sundance, and came away (mostly) impressed. In his review, Ben wrote the film “conducts an interesting harmony between fiction and non-fiction, intercutting dramatic scenes featuring his primary cast (Barry Keoghan, Evan Peters, Jared Abrahamson, Blake Jenner) with actual interviews of the real-life thieves they’re playing,” and added:

American Animals is a gripping study of the importance of perception, the fluidity and inconsistency of memory, and the unforeseen ramifications of one of the most audacious heists in American history. I wish it had a little more on its mind, but it mostly works as an enjoyable piece of entertainment that doesn’t need too much analysis to appreciate.

American Animals opens on June 1, 2018.