Members of the /Film staff spent much of the past week in San Diego to cover Comic-Con 2017, the enormous convention that explores every single corner of the geek world (and surely you’ve heard of it and already knew that). We saw footage from Marvel’s upcoming movies, including Avengers: Infinity War. We were able to listen to Steven Spielberg talk about Ready Player One. We explored the world of Blade Runner 2049 in a special VR experience. We watched 7,000 people go totally nuts over the first trailer for Stranger Things season 2.

But that’s only the tip of the iceberg. We’ve compiled all of our Comic-Con coverage from the past week into one handy post, organized by category. So please: peruse and enjoy and get your fix.

Marvel Studios

Marvel revealed a ton of new casting for Ant-Man and the Wasp, including Michelle Pfeiffer as the original Wasp, Janet Van Dyne.

We got a first look at concept art from Captain Marvel and learned that it will be a prequel set in the ’90s, long before the events of Iron Man.

A fantastic new Thor: Ragnarok trailer premiered and it’s online now.

In addition to the new trailer, some extended clips from Thor: Ragnarok played during the panel and here’s what you need to know.

Previously unseen Black Panther footage (which has not been released online) wowed Hall H and you can read our description and reaction.

Footage from Avengers: Infinity War brought the house down and we have an overview of the first glimpse of what looks to be the biggest Marvel movie yet.

Superhero TV Shows

The first episode of The Defenders held a surprise premiere in Hall H and you can read our reaction (and watch a new trailer) right now.

We saw the very first footage from the upcoming Netflix series The Punisher and it looks like what you’d expect a Punisher series to look like.

Here’s everything we learned about Legion season 2 from the show’s panel.

We saw footage from ABC’s Inhumans series and we’re sad to report that we were not impressed.

We saw a new footage from Fox’s new X-Men series The Gifted and it looks a lot better than we expected.

A new trailer for Syfy’s Krypton emerged from Comic-Con following a screening of the pilot.

Warner Bros.

An extended Justice League trailer played in Hall H, offering our best look at the superhero team-up movie yet.

We saw some pretty wild early footage from Aquaman and you can read all about it.

The Flash’s solo movie is now titled Flashpoint, which is also the title of a very interesting comic series event…

Contrary to the headlines, Ben Affleck told the Hall H crowd that he’s not going to stop playing Batman.

The first trailer for Ready Player One is one of the nuttiest, most nostalgic things you’ll see this summer.

Footage from Blade Runner 2049 screened at the Warner Bros. panel and we have a reaction right here.

HBO

A new Game of Thrones season 7 trailer debuted in Hall H, teasing the return of a major character.

The Westworld panel debuted the first trailer for season 2, even though the show has only been shooting for a week.

Netflix

The first Stranger Things season 2 trailer premiered in Hall H and man, it sure is awesome.

Here’s everything we learned about Stranger Things season 2, straight from the show’s panel.

We were at the Bright panel and here’s everything you need to know about this gritty cop/fantasy movie.

And after that, you can watch the trailer for Bright.

Watch a clip from Adam Wingard’s new horror fantasy Death Note.

AMC

A big trailer for The Walking Dead season 8 teases “all out war” in Hall H.

Fear the Walking Dead debuted a new trailer and paid tribute to the late George Romero.

The Preacher panel debuted a new trailer and a twisted new clip from an upcoming episode.

Star Trek: Discovery

The Star Trek: Discovery panel premiered a new trailer for CBS’ upcoming series, revealing all kinds of new details.

We have a lot of photos from the exhibit showing off props and costumes from Star Trek: Discovery.

Horror

Annabelle screened early and it’s a better, scarier movie than you may be expecting.

Footage from It was screened and the upcoming Stephen King adaptation looks very creepy.

Exhibits and Displays

A Star Wars: The Last Jedi display in the Comic-Con exhibition hall revealed some new details about the movie.

HBO’s “Winter is Here” exhibit was a fun experience for dedicated Game of Thrones fans.

We toured “The LAIKA Experience” and came back with an enormous gallery of photos.

The Blade Runner 2049 VR experience lets you chase down a replicant through futuristic Los Angeles.

Everything Else

The Kingsman: The Golden Circle panel showed off a ton of footage…and Halle Berry chugged a pint of bourbon live on stage.

We sat down with The Dark Tower director Nikolaj Arcel and he explained why the movie is much shorter than we were expecting.

The next The Lego Ninjago Movie trailer made its debut during the con and you can watch it right now.

Spawn creator Todd MacFarlane will direct a new Spawn movie for Blumhouse.

Legion creator Noah Hawley says that he’s developing a Doctor Doom movie.

The regular version of artist Ken Taylor’s Mondo poster for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is available now in a timed edition.