(Welcome to The Disney Discourse, a recurring feature where Josh Spiegel discusses the latest in Disney news. He goes deep on everything from the animated classics to the theme parks to live-action franchises. In this edition: the final part in a series ranking all 368 songs featured in Disney animated films.)

Welcome to the third and final part of this series, where I set out to rank every single song to appear in an animated (or animation/live-action hybrid) film released by Disney. It’s been a long, exhausting trip and you can read Part One and Part Two if you want the whole picture. Today, we’re taking on the top 100 best Disney songs. Let’s dive in.

That this is Tangled’s best song by a country mile may seem controversial. But when you’ve got a snappy song performed to the hilt by Donna Murphy, it’s gonna stand out.

Gael Garcia Bernal delivers a fine vocal performance in Coco, and gets to sing as well in “Everyone Knows Juanita,” a comic number about a woman with…distinctive looks that’s slowed down to sound more reflective.

This song is a mix of mirthful and mournful, as we watch Piglet struggle to escape the torrential downpour in the Hundred Acre Wood.

This lovely song, blending pathos and humor, spans a few years as we see how lonely Anna is when she’s unable to bond with her super-powered sister, Elsa.

Angela Lansbury is a treasure. “The Age of Not Believing,” which the charismatic actress sings to a trio of surrogate children, is boosted wonderfully by her performance.

Consider the coconut! The trunks and the leaves! That is all.

This is technically the weakest number in Pinocchio, a sweet number suggesting the conditional love that Geppetto has for his “son.”

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs sets the template for future Disney films, and “Someday My Prince Will Come” does the same for “I Want” numbers.

After Snow White escapes the Queen’s Huntsman in a terrifying setpiece, she arrives in a calmer part of the woods to sing this soothing number.

Few elements of Oliver and Company work, but Dodger’s big song is the high point.

My son has watched Zootopia over and over and over, so I can attest: this is a really catchy piece of pop music.

Most songs in The Nightmare Before Christmas are fairly melancholic, like other collaborations between Danny Elfman and Tim Burton. “This is Halloween” matches the tone appropriately.

Like the other songs in Toy Story, this melancholic piece is sung over the action of a scene, this time a particularly pivotal one.

While there are 11 songs in Alice in Wonderland, most don’t make an impact. “All in the Golden Afternoon,” sung as Alice encounters a host of sentient flora and fauna, is the best the film offers.

“Les Poissons” could have been fairly tossed-off, depicting a stuffy French chef trying to use Sebastian as someone’s dinner. But Howard Ashman’s witty lyrics and Rene Auberjonois’ over-the-top crooning make this better than it should be.

George Banks realizes in the somber and honest “A Man Has Dreams” that his legacy doesn’t matter if there’s no one to inherit it.

Melody Time is easily forgotten, but the “Pecos Bill” number, performed by Roy Rogers and the Sons of the Pioneers, is one of its high points.

Ken Page doesn’t get to do much in The Nightmare Before Christmas except sing “Oogie Boogie’s Song,” which is a delightful, Cab Calloway-esque villain number.

Casting Vincent Price as the nefarious Ratigan in The Great Mouse Detective is the film’s stroke of genius. “Goodbye, So Soon” is not the catchiest song in the Disney discography, but Price oozes with evil charm.

“Colors of the Wind” isn’t Pocahontas’ best song, and is more beautiful to look at than to hear, yet Judy Kuhn’s multi-faceted voice gives it life.

Here, Simba sings with the voice of Joseph Williams. You know: the son of John Williams (yes, him) and the former lead singer of Toto. Anyway, this song is the film’s weakest, an unexpectedly sultry depiction of two lions about to…y’know.

Most of The Hunchback of Notre Dame’s songs are amazingly fun and complex. “Topsy Turvy” is primarily the former, a depiction of the raucous gypsy parade in Paris, in which Quasimodo finds himself crowned the King of Fools.

Hercules isn’t the only modern Disney film to employ a gospel-inspired song in one of their films, but “Zero to Hero,” playing as Hercules gains a heroic status throughout Greece, is a true winner.

This bombastic, irresistible number belies the inherent sadness of Dumbo working in the circus.

This song, co-written by Coco co-director Adrian Molina, closes out the film on a rousing and heartwarming note. There’s one better number that plays throughout, but “Proud Corazon” is a solid final song.