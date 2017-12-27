I regret to inform you that Neill Blomkamp is at it again. The filmmaker behind District 9 and Elysium has released even more potential Alien 5 concept art, teasing the Alien sequel he never got a chance to make. Does this indicate the previously thought to be dead project might be alive again, or is Blomkamp just having some fun? Let’s speculate wildly!

A little while back, Neill “Chappie” Blomkamp, who directed the very good District 9 and some other films which are the opposite of very good, revealed some concept art for his own take on an Alien sequel. The art got people talking, and resulted in Blomkamp becoming attached to an Alien sequel that would not be connected to Ridley Scott‘s Prometheus. Blomkamp’s idea was something of a reimagining that essentially ignored the events of Alien 3 and every film after that, and instead served as a direct sequel to James Cameron’s Aliens. It looked as if Alien 5 would be Blomkamp’s next film, and then everything fell apart, with the filmmaker saying his Alien film had a “slim” chance of ever being made. Now, Blomkamp is back with even more concept art.

Blomkamp took to his Instagram page to reveal two new pieces of art: one shows a xenomorph crawling around in a air duct, something we’ve seen in a dozen Alien movies by now; the other shows one of the combat vehicles from Cameron’s Aliens. In other words, there is literally nothing “new” here, but people will still go crazy and pretend this is all very exciting.

Could Blomkamp posting these images indicate that his Alien 5 project is back on track? There’s an unconfirmed rumor floating around that Fox has cancelled Ridley Scott’s possible Alien: Covenant sequel after that film left a lot of audiences cold. If true, that could indicate that Fox (and possibly Disney, who now own Fox) want to move ahead with Blomkamp’s idea instead. Or this could all just be Blomkamp having some fun on social media. I’m sure a lot of people would be interested in Blomkamp’s idea, since it clearly wants to return the franchise to more familiar ground and recreate the look and feel of Aliens. Personally, I’d prefer more weird Ridley Scott Covenant sequels, that may not remain true to the original Alien franchise, but at least attempt to try exciting new things. But that’s me.