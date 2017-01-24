In case you haven’t heard, the first season of Netflix’s series adaptation of Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events is available right now. It sounds like it’s a much more loyal adaptation of the book series by Daniel Handler, one that can properly expand the mythology and character roster without being condensed into a limited window.

But how does the series adaptation compare to the original film adaptation directed by Brad Silbering and starring Jim Carrey as Count Olaf, as well as a younger Emily Browning and Liam Aiken? One fan decided to put together an extensive video comparing the two different adaptations and how they handle the same events from the book series.

Watch the A Series of Unfortunate Events comparison video after the jump, and obviously beware of spoilers if you haven’t seen either the movie or the series.

Initially, the style of the TV series didn’t seem drastically different from the film adaptation, but when you see some of these comparison shots, it’s clear the color palette overall has been given a makeover. The series isn’t quite as dark and dreary as the film, though it does still utilize some darkness here and there.

Beyond that, the way the series handles certain character introductions and plot points differs from the film as well. But that’s what happens when the film tries to borrow from several different books and fit them into one movie, something that the series adaptation at Netflix doesn’t really have to worry about.

You can watch A Series of Unfortunate Events on Netflix right now.