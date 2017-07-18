A Cast of Kings S7E01 – Dragonstone
Posted on Tuesday, July 18th, 2017 by David Chen
In this episode of “A Cast of Kings,” Joanna and David discuss the season premiere of the seventh season of Game of Thrones, “Dragonstone.” Read Joanna’s recap of this episode, Jacob’s recap of the episode, and see how Tyrion’s hair has changed over time.
If you like the show, feel free to leave us a review on iTunes and be sure to follow us on Facebook for updates on the show.
Download or Play in browser below:
Subscribe to A Cast of Kings: