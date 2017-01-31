/Filmcast Ep. 403 – 20th Century Women

DavidDevindra and Jeff discuss their reactions to the Oscar nominations, praise Jeff Nichols’ new film Loving, and recommend the absurd and zany Baskets. Also, check out Kyle Hillinger’s new film project here, see Jon Stewart’s takedown CNN’s tendency to leave it there, and watch John McTiernan’s latest video.

SHOWNOTES

What We’ve Been Watching (5:02)
  • Devindra: Loving, Young Pope
  • David: Baskets, It’s Always Sunny
  • Jeff: Dirk Gently
Featured Review (52:40)
  • 20th Century Women
  • (1:07:00) SPOILERS
After Dark (1:22:25)
  • SPLIT feedback
  • Director comebacks
Credits
  • Our music sometimes comes from the work of Adam Warrock. You can download our theme song here. Our Slashfilmcourt music comes from Simonmharris.com. Our spoiler bumper comes from filmmaker Kyle Hillinger.
  • If you’d like advertise with us or sponsor us, please e-mail slashfilmcast@gmail.com.
  • Contact us at our voicemail number: 781-583-1993
  • You can donate and support the /Filmcast by going to slashfilm.com and clicking on the sidebar “Donate” links! Thanks to all our donors this week!
