/Filmcast Ep. 403 – 20th Century Women

David, Devindra and Jeff discuss their reactions to the Oscar nominations, praise Jeff Nichols’ new film Loving, and recommend the absurd and zany Baskets. Also, check out Kyle Hillinger’s new film project here, see Jon Stewart’s takedown CNN’s tendency to leave it there, and watch John McTiernan’s latest video.

You can always e-mail us at slashfilmcast(AT)gmail(DOT)com, or call and leave a voicemail at 781-583-1993. Also, like us on Facebook!



Download or Listen now in browser:

Subscribe to the /Filmcast:

SHOWNOTES

What We’ve Been Watching (5:02) Devindra: Loving, Young Pope

David: Baskets, It’s Always Sunny

Jeff: Dirk Gently Film News (27:45) Batfleck is no longer being directed by Affleck

Oscar noms

Featured Review (52:40)

20th Century Women

(1:07:00) SPOILERS After Dark (1:22:25) SPLIT feedback

Director comebacks

Credits