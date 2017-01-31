/Filmcast Ep. 403 – 20th Century Women
Posted on Tuesday, January 31st, 2017 by David Chen
David, Devindra and Jeff discuss their reactions to the Oscar nominations, praise Jeff Nichols’ new film Loving, and recommend the absurd and zany Baskets. Also, check out Kyle Hillinger’s new film project here, see Jon Stewart’s takedown CNN’s tendency to leave it there, and watch John McTiernan’s latest video.
SHOWNOTES
- Devindra: Loving, Young Pope
- David: Baskets, It’s Always Sunny
- Jeff: Dirk Gently
- 20th Century Women
- (1:07:00) SPOILERS
- SPLIT feedback
- Director comebacks
