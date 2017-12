The road to the Oscars is paved with a dozen other awards ceremonies, all them celebrating the best in film and television and all them loaded with politics and vendettas and personal backbiting. Sure, this is a time for everyone in the industry to come together and celebrate a great year in cinema, but it is also a time all for insane machinations as everyone jockeys to win the world’s most popular popularity contest. In short: awards are really fun and impact the film industry in major ways, but they can also be silly. Keep that in mind as your favorite movies get ignored over the next few months.

In related news, the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards nominees have been announced and while awards are silly, this is a pretty stellar line-up of movies. Let’s take a look.

The 2018 SAG Awards nominees don’t necessarily reflect who is going to get nominated for the Academy Awards next year, but they do suggest who is gaining momentum and who is being lauded by actors, the group that makes up the largest branch of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The Golden Globes have a higher profile, but they don’t matter nearly as much as the SAG Awards, which actually reflect what people who will turn around and vote for the Oscars actually favor. So if you enjoy the twists and turns of Hollywood’s awards season, keep an eye on these nods.

And while it’s easy to be cynical about awards (see: above), this list of nominees highlights some excellent films. Despite a recent backlash, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri led the pack with four nominations. The critically acclaimed Lady Bird followed behind with three nods. The Big Sick, shut out at the Golden Globes, scored a pair of nominations. Get Out also showed momentum with its two nods, including some much-deserved recognition for Daniel Kaluuya. Mudbound, an awards dark horse despite critical praise, also scored two nods. And while The Shape of Water was shut out of the biggest prize, it also scored a pair of nominations.

Here is a complete list of the 2017 SAG Awards nominees: