2017 SAG Awards Winners: ‘Hidden Figures’ Takes the Top Prize, ‘Fences’ Makes a Big Showing Too
Posted on Monday, January 30th, 2017 by Ethan Anderton
Following the unveiling of the winners of the 2017 Producers Guild of America Awards this past Saturday, last night saw the members of the Screen Actors Guild get together to hand out their awards honoring achievements in acting from the previous year.
Even though La La Land has been dominating awards season, the movie wasn’t up for the top acting ensemble prize at the SAG Awards. Instead, that honor went to Hidden Figures. But that doesn’t mean the musical went home empty handed. Find out all of the 2017 SAG Awards winners below.
Hidden Figures is a fine choice for the acting ensemble award that is the SAG equivalent of Best Picture, but does that mean the movie could give La La Land a run for its money at the Oscars? It doesn’t seem likely that Hidden Figures will upset Damien Chazelle’s musical, but it’s certainly not impossible. If any movie has a chance of taking Best Picture instead of La La Land, it’s probably Moonlight. But we’ll see how that shakes out when the Academy Awards air on February 26.
In the meantime, here are all the 2017 SAG Awards winners:
FILM
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture:
Captain Fantastic
Fences
Hidden Figures
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role:
Casey Affleck – Manchester by the Sea
Andrew Garfield – Hacksaw Ridge
Ryan Gosling – La La Land
Viggo Mortensen – Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington – Fences
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role:
Amy Adams – Arrival
Emily Blunt – The Girl on the Train
Natalie Portman – Jackie
Emma Stone – La La Land
Meryl Streep – Florence Foster Jenkins
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role:
Mahershala Ali – Moonlight
Jeff Bridges – Hell or High Water
Hugh Grant – Florence Foster Jenkins
Lucas Hedges – Manchester by the Sea
Dev Patel – Lion
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role:
Viola Davis – Fences
Naomie Harris – Moonlight
Nicole Kidman – Lion
Octavia Spencer – Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams – Manchester by the Sea
Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture:
Captain America: Civil War
Doctor Strange
Hacksaw Ridge
Jason Bourne
Nocturnal Animals
TELEVISION
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series:
The Crown
Downton Abbey
Game of Thrones
Stranger Things
Westworld
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series:
The Big Bang Theory
Blackish
Modern Family
Orange is the New Black
Veep
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series:
Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us
Peter Dinklage — Game of Thrones
John Lithgow – The Crown
Rami Malek – Mr. Robot
Kevin Spacey – House of Cards
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series:
Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things
Claire Foy – The Crown
Thandie Newton – Westworld
Winona Ryder – Stranger Things
Robin Wright – House of Cards
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series:
Anthony Anderson – Black-ish
Tituss Burgess – Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Ty Burrell – Modern Family
William H. Macy – Shameless
Jeffrey Tambor – Transparent
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series:
Uzo Aduba – Orange is the New Black
Jane Fonda – Grace and Frankie
Ellie Kemper – Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Julia Louis-Dreyfus – Veep
Lily Tomlin – Grace and Frankie
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie:
Riz Ahmed – The Night Of
Sterling K. Brown – People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Bryan Cranston – All the Way
John Turturro – The Night Of
Courtney B. Vance – People v O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie:
Bryce Dallas Howard – Black Mirror
Felicity Huffman – American Crime
Audra MacDonald – Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill
Sarah Paulson – The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Kerry Washington – Confirmation
Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series:
Game of Thrones
Marvel’s Daredevil
Marvel’s Luke Cage
The Walking Dead
Westworld
***
I’m not sure I agree with Stranger Things beating out Westworld for the ensemble award for a drama series, but I suppose the younger parts of the cast helped make the nominees a bit more appealing to the SAG voting body. Don’t get me wrong, the Stranger Things cast is great, but the work done in Westworld could have easily won as well.
The big question is whether Denzel Washington will be able to keep this momentum in order to snag Best Actor from the Academy Awards for a second time. He’d have to beat Ryan Gosling, which may be one of the easier awards to take away from La La Land. It’s not that Ryan Gosling isn’t great in La La Land, because he is, but Denzel Washington’s performance is powerful as hell.
We’ll see what happens when the Oscars are handed out on February 26. Until then, we leave you with this somber look back at all the great actors we lost over the past year:Cool Posts From Around the Web:
Have something to say about this post?
Click to join the discussion.