Following the unveiling of the winners of the 2017 Producers Guild of America Awards this past Saturday, last night saw the members of the Screen Actors Guild get together to hand out their awards honoring achievements in acting from the previous year.

Even though La La Land has been dominating awards season, the movie wasn’t up for the top acting ensemble prize at the SAG Awards. Instead, that honor went to Hidden Figures. But that doesn’t mean the musical went home empty handed. Find out all of the 2017 SAG Awards winners below.

Hidden Figures is a fine choice for the acting ensemble award that is the SAG equivalent of Best Picture, but does that mean the movie could give La La Land a run for its money at the Oscars? It doesn’t seem likely that Hidden Figures will upset Damien Chazelle’s musical, but it’s certainly not impossible. If any movie has a chance of taking Best Picture instead of La La Land, it’s probably Moonlight. But we’ll see how that shakes out when the Academy Awards air on February 26.

In the meantime, here are all the 2017 SAG Awards winners:

FILM

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture:

Captain Fantastic

Fences

Hidden Figures

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role:

Casey Affleck – Manchester by the Sea

Andrew Garfield – Hacksaw Ridge

Ryan Gosling – La La Land

Viggo Mortensen – Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington – Fences

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role:

Amy Adams – Arrival

Emily Blunt – The Girl on the Train

Natalie Portman – Jackie

Emma Stone – La La Land

Meryl Streep – Florence Foster Jenkins

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role:

Mahershala Ali – Moonlight

Jeff Bridges – Hell or High Water

Hugh Grant – Florence Foster Jenkins

Lucas Hedges – Manchester by the Sea

Dev Patel – Lion

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role:

Viola Davis – Fences

Naomie Harris – Moonlight

Nicole Kidman – Lion

Octavia Spencer – Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams – Manchester by the Sea

Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture:

Captain America: Civil War

Doctor Strange

Hacksaw Ridge

Jason Bourne

Nocturnal Animals

TELEVISION

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series:

The Crown

Downton Abbey

Game of Thrones

Stranger Things

Westworld

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series:

The Big Bang Theory

Blackish

Modern Family

Orange is the New Black

Veep

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series:

Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us

Peter Dinklage — Game of Thrones

John Lithgow – The Crown

Rami Malek – Mr. Robot

Kevin Spacey – House of Cards

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series:

Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things

Claire Foy – The Crown

Thandie Newton – Westworld

Winona Ryder – Stranger Things

Robin Wright – House of Cards

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series:

Anthony Anderson – Black-ish

Tituss Burgess – Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Ty Burrell – Modern Family

William H. Macy – Shameless

Jeffrey Tambor – Transparent

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series:

Uzo Aduba – Orange is the New Black

Jane Fonda – Grace and Frankie

Ellie Kemper – Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Julia Louis-Dreyfus – Veep

Lily Tomlin – Grace and Frankie

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie:

Riz Ahmed – The Night Of

Sterling K. Brown – People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Bryan Cranston – All the Way

John Turturro – The Night Of

Courtney B. Vance – People v O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie:

Bryce Dallas Howard – Black Mirror

Felicity Huffman – American Crime

Audra MacDonald – Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill

Sarah Paulson – The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Kerry Washington – Confirmation

Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series:

Game of Thrones

Marvel’s Daredevil

Marvel’s Luke Cage

The Walking Dead

Westworld

I’m not sure I agree with Stranger Things beating out Westworld for the ensemble award for a drama series, but I suppose the younger parts of the cast helped make the nominees a bit more appealing to the SAG voting body. Don’t get me wrong, the Stranger Things cast is great, but the work done in Westworld could have easily won as well.

The big question is whether Denzel Washington will be able to keep this momentum in order to snag Best Actor from the Academy Awards for a second time. He’d have to beat Ryan Gosling, which may be one of the easier awards to take away from La La Land. It’s not that Ryan Gosling isn’t great in La La Land, because he is, but Denzel Washington’s performance is powerful as hell.

We’ll see what happens when the Oscars are handed out on February 26. Until then, we leave you with this somber look back at all the great actors we lost over the past year: