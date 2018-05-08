The official 13 Reasons Why season 2 trailer is here, and things look darker than ever at Liberty High. The high school students are all still reeling from the aftermath of Hannah Baker’s (Katherine Langford) death and the vindictive tapes that she left behind pointing fingers at the perpetrators. And it looks like the tapes won’t be the only anonymous ’90s technology that will take the school by storm this season.

13 Reasons Why Season 2 Trailer

13 Reasons Why season 2 drops Clay Jensen’s (Dylan Minnette) narration in favor of Hannah’s — who is now long gone, but whose presence still lingers. Literally. A vision of Hannah follows Clay around as he grapples with the horrifying sexual assaults that have taken place at their school, and decides to take matters into his own hands.

Meanwhile, Mrs. Baker seeks justice for her daughter’s death, and Bryce Walker (Justin Prentice) finally sees the consequences for his reign of terror. But a new threat descends upon Liberty High in the form of ominous polaroid pictures (seriously, what’s next vinyl records?) that reveal even more secrets.

Season 2 promises the answers to the questions left hanging at the end of season 1, including the following:

How will Jessica heal in the aftermath of her assault?

Will Bryce be brought to justice?

How will Clay move on from the devastating loss of Hannah?

What happened to Alex?

What choices will Tyler make in the face of his social isolation?

Answers are all we want in the aftermath of a tragedy, but realistically, is it what we actually get? Usually not, but then again, 13 Reasons Why is still a wildly popular teen drama that leans heavily on the drama of it all. With the introduction of a new set of anonymous messages — this time, maybe not from Hannah — this show is starting to feel like Pretty Little Liars: a serialized teen soap where the mysteries, and body count, keep piling up. I get the feeling that this show isn’t really about dealing with grief and teen suicide anymore.

Here is the official synopsis for 13 Reasons Why season 2:

13 Reasons Why Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of Hannah’s death and the start of our characters’ complicated journeys toward healing and recovery. Liberty High prepares to go on trial, but someone will stop at nothing to keep the truth surrounding Hannah’s death concealed. A series of ominous polaroids lead Clay and his classmates to uncover a sickening secret and a conspiracy to cover it up.

13 Reasons Why Season 2 debuts on Netflix on May 18, 2018.